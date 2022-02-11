Beware of dry eyes in winter: Health experts

Dr Shazia said, "To prevent constant dry eyes, try to keep artificial heating to minimum, keep the direction of air away from your eyes. Use protective eye glasses if your exposure is high, use lubricating eye drops prescribed by your Ophthalmologist. In case of increase in dry eye symptoms like burning, itching, discomfort, redness or heaviness of eyes it is always better to visit your nearest eye hospital or an ophthalmologist to look for any other causes.”