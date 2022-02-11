Beware of dry eyes in winter: Health experts

Srinagar, Feb 11: Health experts Friday cautioned against the dry eye symptoms in winter.
A statement of the Sharp Sight Eye Hospital issued here said that in winter, cold or windy weather and indoor heating may cause people to experience dry eyes more often."The dry eye symptoms can be uncomfortable and can prevent you from participating in activities that you enjoy," the statement said.
It quoted Dr Shazia Shafi, Senior Eye Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospital as saying, “Hot air releases from heaters cause dry eyes due to the dry environment they create and the proximity of the blowing air to the eyes. Moreover, the heat leads the tears to evaporate, leaving the eyes unprotected.The hot, dry air from heating vents may irritate your eyes, particularly if you wear contact lenses. To avoid suffering from dry eyes, try not to sit directly in front of a space heater or the heating vents in your home.”
Dr Shazia said, "To prevent constant dry eyes, try to keep artificial heating to minimum, keep the direction of air away from your eyes. Use protective eye glasses if your exposure is high, use lubricating eye drops prescribed by your Ophthalmologist. In case of increase in dry eye symptoms like burning, itching, discomfort, redness or heaviness of eyes it is always better to visit your nearest eye hospital or an ophthalmologist to look for any other causes.”