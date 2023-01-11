BEWARE PARENTS! Handing over mobiles to your children is affecting their health adversely

Srinagar: From playing games to watching movies, or skimming through social media, no one from young toddlers to elderly individuals can imagine going a day without using an electronic device.

But this addiction to digital devices especially mobile phones among children is adversely affecting their health.

As per Kashmir-based doctors, smartphone dependency is equal to ‘drug addiction’, which is a grave concern for the society.

Doctors said that mobile phone exposure and excess screen time could hamper the overall development of children, especially those below five years.

Professor at Ophthalmology Department, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Sajad Khanday told Greater Kashmir that mobile exposure to kids should be strictly restricted as 70 percent of the children have been found with variable degree of refractive error.