Bijhama residents demand x-ray technician at NTPHC

“In the absence of x-ray technician, the x-ray plant is eating dust,” Said Muneer Ahmad. “The authorities must appoint concern technician here so that people of the area are benefitted,” added Muneer.

The concerned residents has also sought immediate revamping of the dental section. They said the dental chair is completely broken while other equipments in the section are almost corroded.

“The broken dental chair and other obsolete equipments in the dental section has turned the dental section almost non operational. The intervention of the authorities will make the dental section fruitful for the patients of this poor area,” said Muhammad Sharief of Bijhama Uri.