Bijhama residents demand x-ray technician at NTPHC

Baramulla, Oct 28: The residents of Bijhama in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have urged the administration to appoint an x-ray technician at the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC ) so that the x-ray plant in the hospital is made operational.
Besides x-ray plant, the residents has also sought immediate replacement of the broken dental chair and other equipments of the dental section so that patients are not compelled to move to other health centres for treatment.
Muneer Ahmad, a local resident said that the NTPHC Bijhama has a x-ray plant installed few years back, however, in the absence of a x-ray technician, the plant is defunct and patients had to move to other places for conducting x-ray.
“In the absence of x-ray technician, the x-ray plant is eating dust,” Said Muneer Ahmad. “The authorities must appoint concern technician here so that people of the area are benefitted,” added Muneer.
The concerned residents has also sought immediate revamping of the dental section. They said the dental chair is completely broken while other equipments in the section are almost corroded.
“The broken dental chair and other obsolete equipments in the dental section has turned the dental section almost non operational. The intervention of the authorities will make the dental section fruitful for the patients of this poor area,” said Muhammad Sharief of Bijhama Uri.
While urging authorities to appoint some permanent staff in the NTPHC Bijhama, the locals said that the other issue hospital is facing is lack of permanent staff. They said that mostly staff available at the NTPHC Bijhama is being arranged from Primary Health Centre Boniyar Which affects the over all functioning of the hospital.
“The staff available at the NTPHC is being arranged from the PHC Boniyar. Such practice affects the functioning of both NTPHC Bijhama and PHC Boniyar. The authorities should appoint permanent staff at the NTPHC so that it functions smoothly,” said one of the resident,.
Meanwhile, the Block Medical Officer Boniyar, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi said that x-ray technician from PHC boniyar is being deputed from the PHC Boniyar, however, some time the issue of electricity hampers its smooth functioning.
“We will ensure that x-ray plant functions normally in the hospital. The other issues will be addressed soon,” added BMO Uri.