Blanket donation drive starts from SDH Kupwara

Kupwara, Dec 13: A blanket donation drive was started from SDH Kupwara. The drive was started by Team Red and the effort is part of the programme undertaken by the NGO to reach out to weaker sections of society. The Organisation carries out donation drives throughout the year, distribution of blankets in winter is also part of the year-long activity.
The team members stated that such small initiatives makes a great difference to an individual or family, especially weaker sections of society. The donation drive was well received by the locals, patients, and hospital staff of SDH Kupwara who praised the initiative.
The team members further said that the initiative was started keeping in view the harsh winter and the hardships faced by patients & attendants in the hospital who” come from far-flung areas, totally unplanned and unaware of the time they would have to spend in the hospital.
“We shall continue to #Make SomeoneSmileThisWinter”, they said. The team was lead by Saadat Sogami (Chairman), Aaliya Amin Wani (HOD Donation Drives), Zubair Azad (JS), Taahir Wani (PR), Sajid Wani (ZS), Iqbal Samad (DH), Wariq Gulzar (Media IC), Athar Rasool , Unain (members) and social activist Firdous Khan.