Blood donation camp organised at Islamic University of Science and Technology

Srinagar: A blood donation camp was organised by Islamic University of Science and Technology in association with Blood Bank of District Hospital, Pulwama today.

The camp organized as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav had an overwhelming response from staff and students in which about a hundred units of blood were donated.

Emphasizing the relevance of such camps, Prof. Shakil A Romshoo (Vice Chancellor IUST) said, “Blood donation camps have been a regular feature at IUST, but due to the pandemic we were not able to conduct them for the last 2 years. We plan to organize two blood donation camps every year as blood is a vital resource that can only be donated and not manufactured”.

He further added, “Apart from academics, the institution extends support to nurture ethical, social, and human values. Blood donation is an important social service.”