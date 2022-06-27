Blood donation camp organised at Langate

Kupwara: Indian Red Cross Society and Army's 30 RR jointly organised a blood donation camp at Langate.

The camp was organised with an aim to provide life support to those who desperately need it at the time of any eventuality.

The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Superintendent District Hospital Handwara Dr Aijaz Ahmad who was joined by Block Medical Officer (BMO) Langate Dr Gowhar, Naib Tehsildar Langate and other civil and army officers.