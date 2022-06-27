Blood donation camp organised at Langate

Kupwara: Indian Red Cross Society and Army's 30 RR jointly organised a blood donation camp at Langate.
The camp was organised with an aim to provide life support to those who desperately need it at the time of any eventuality.
The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Superintendent District Hospital Handwara Dr Aijaz Ahmad who was joined by Block Medical Officer (BMO) Langate Dr Gowhar, Naib Tehsildar Langate and other civil and army officers.
A total of 51 blood points were donated by Red Cross volunteers, soldiers and civilians.
Speaking on the occasion Deputy Superintendent District Hospital Handwara Dr Aijaz said, "Our single drop of blood can save the precious lives, so we should participate in such programmes for the safeguard of humanity."
"Everyone should come forward and donate blood for this noble cause to increase the blood capacity in health system," he added.
Instructor Red Cross society Kupwara Syed Imtiyaz who donated blood for 61th time was widely appreciated.
"I have been always on forefront to donate blood. My aim of donating blood is to encourage youth for blood donation," he said.