Blood donation camp organised in Pulwama

Srinagar, July 25: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Pulwama, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Tuesday inaugurated a Blood Donation camp organised by J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) in collaboration with District Hospital Pulwama at Covid Care Centre in Pulwama.
Scores of JKYF volunteers and well-wishers participated enthusiastically and donated blood units.
ADDC described the event as a very useful and timely activity particularly during the ongoing holy Muharram ul Haram. He enjoined upon the people to regularly donate blood to save the precious human lives.
Sheikh Aziz also highlighted the lead role of JKYF being for upliftment and rehabilitation of the poor, needy and destitute.
Speaking on the occasion, Senior JKYF volunteer Mohammad Abdullah Ahangar urged the people from all sections, irrespective of status, caste, creed, colour and religion to join hands with the J&K Yateem Foundation for the common humanitarian cause.
The event evoked enthusiastic response from the locals who pledged to be blood donors regularly to help the needy people.
JKYF District Representative, Mohammad Amin Bhat introduced the blood donation programme and highlighted the importance of donating blood to save human lives.