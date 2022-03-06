Bone & Joint Hospital fire: DHSK to start orthopedic services at five Kashmir hospitals

It directed to run 24×7 and 14 orthopedic services at JLNM hospital Srinagar, District Hospital Pulwama, District Hospital Kulgam, Sub district hospital Kupwara and Sub district hospital Kupwara to facilitate the patients.

The Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of the said institutions have been directed to put in place the requisite arrangements to start the services from Monday adding the staff required for running the Orthopaedic Departments on 24x7 basis in these institutions be pooled by way of internal arrangements.