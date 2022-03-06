Bone & Joint Hospital fire: DHSK to start orthopedic services at five Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar, Mar 6: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has directed for starting orthopedic services at five district and sub district hospitals in the valley to facilitate the patients after the Bone & Joint Hospital was gutted in fire.
An order issued to this effect by DHSK said that the orthopedic services at the B&J Hospital had come to a halt after the massive fire on Friday night.
It directed to run 24×7 and 14 orthopedic services at JLNM hospital Srinagar, District Hospital Pulwama, District Hospital Kulgam, Sub district hospital Kupwara and Sub district hospital Kupwara to facilitate the patients.
The Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of the said institutions have been directed to put in place the requisite arrangements to start the services from Monday adding the staff required for running the Orthopaedic Departments on 24x7 basis in these institutions be pooled by way of internal arrangements.
Dr Mir Mushtaq, Medical Officer, DHSK shall be the Nodal Officer for proper coordination & management of these Orthopaedic Clinics. He shall update the Director Health Services Kashmir about the functioning of these Orthopaedic Clinics on daily basis, the DHSK said.