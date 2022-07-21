Booster doses for Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu, Lakhanpur

Jammu: Health Department and civil administration in Kathua have started administering precautionary booster doses to the Amarnath pilgrims in Lakhanpur and at the base camps in Jammu.

“These booster doses are given to those who have completed 6 months of previous two doses,” said an official in the health department in Jammu. The official told Greater Kashmir that these precautionary doses were being provided to the yatris in the base camp at Bhagwati Nagar and other camps in Jammu.

“The COVID-19 has spread faster in the last three days although no serious patient has been admitted so far,” the official added, while informing that they also conducted a mock drill to operationalise DRDO Jammu in the wake of the spike in the pandemic.

The official said, “The DRDO will be operationalized as and when the need arises. We are fully prepared with the doctors and paramedical staff.”