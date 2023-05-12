Brain dead UP woman's organs give life to three

The woman's liver was transplanted into a 52-year-old man suffering from liver cirrhosis and was on dialysis while her kidney was given to another 46-year-old woman suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) for the past five years.



Both the transplants were done at Apollomedics Hospital.



The remaining kidney has been sent to SGPGI for a third transplant.



"The woman was brought to Apollomedics Hospital in an unconscious state on Tuesday. Doctors found that she was in critical condition as suffering from co-morbidities like BP, diabetes and heart ailment," said Dr Amit Gupta, who led the kidney transplant surgery.



"Further tests revealed that she had also suffered severe brain haemorrhage. In spite of all efforts for resuscitation, she was declared brain dead on Wednesday. The family members agreed for cadaver donation after we explained to them how it could save lives. The family requested not to make their personal details public," he added.