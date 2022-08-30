Brain dead woman's organs save lives of 4: AIIMS

"Without efficient coordination and cooperation between each of them, these processes cannot culminate well," Vij said.

"Losing one's mother is an indescribable pain. It saddens me to see this happening in such a loving family. But through organ donation, she will once again become a mother and a life-giver to many who would otherwise have lost their lives," she added.

Krishna's liver has been allocated to the ILBS, one kidney to the AIIMS, another to the AHR&R and the heart to Fortis, Okhla through NOTTO.

"I lost my mother to an accident in Lucknow. Back then, the doctors had approached me for organ donation and I being the eldest son, convinced my family to donate her organs. Over the years, I have felt happy and proud that my mother saved many lives even after her demise.

"Today, I am losing my mother-in-law. I told my family members that we should donate her organs. It is fateful that we lost our biggest strength but by deciding to donate her organs, we will be saving someone else's mother or wife or brother or son, and this will bring peace and contentment in their lives," Kishan said.