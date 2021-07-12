Breakthrough in research for treatment of Parkinson's disease by DU

New Delhi, July 12:Parkinson's disease (PD) is a neuro-degenerative disorder and over 10 million people worldwide are affected by this with no drug available for its treatment. However, the University of Delhi has now identified a special protein, which makes it possible to treat this disease. McLean Hospital, Boston is a partner of the University of Delhi in this research.

The common symptoms of PD are tremor, rigidity, slowness of movement and difficulty in walking, which causes cognitive and behavioural problems such as depression, anxiety, and apathy.

The primary reason for this disease is the death of neuron cells in the substantia nigra (SN), which is located in the mid-brain, and it causes deficiency of dopamine, which plays several important roles in the brain and body.