Breast cancer: DAK seeks mammography facilities at primary health centers

“Having regular mammograms can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said mammogram is the X-ray of the breast. It is the best way to detect breast cancer early before there are signs and symptoms of the disease.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Kashmiri women and women should be screened annually after they turn 40,” he said.

“Those who are at high risk for breast cancer, such as women with family history of breast cancer or genetic risk factors for the disease should start screening before age 40,” he added.