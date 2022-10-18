Breast cancer: Lack of early detection killing thousands of women every year

Dr Santoshini Gowrishetty, Consultant Gynaecologist, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital noted that breast cancer prevalence is fast growing in metro cities or in the urban settings, and this is due to lifestyle changes witnessed in the cities.



"Working women, due to their acquired habits or due to the stress, are falling prey to this deadly disease. The treatment of breast cancer is a complex procedure and requires a multidisciplinary approach. Tests to be conducted on breast cancer patients to administer advanced treatment protocols can only be done in a super specialty environment."



Dr Venu Gopal, General Surgeon and Managing Director, Century Hospital is of the view that women should take complete care of themselves in preventing any type of cancer, particularly breast cancer.



"Drinking alcohol is clearly linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. The risk increases with the amount of alcohol consumed. Being overweight or obese after menopause also increases breast cancer risk. Women who have not had children or had their first child after age 30 have a slightly higher breast cancer risk overall. Having many pregnancies and becoming pregnant at a young age reduces breast cancer risk," he explained.



Surgery is an integral part of the treatment when treated with curative intent, but the entire process is a costly affair. Insurance policies and central or state government run schemes cover partly or only a few of these modalities, resulting in patients paying from their pockets or resorting to the approved protocols, even if it is over/under treating them. Doctors opine that the policies and schemes need to be more welcoming and be periodically updated on par with the changing trends in management of these cancers for more people to reap the benefits.