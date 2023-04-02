Can psychosocial factors raise long COVID risk?

New York: SARS-CoV-2 infection is not alone behind long COVID conditions, psychosocial factors such as low physical activity and loneliness may also contribute, according to a study led by an international team of researchers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines post-COVID-19 condition (PCC) as the persistence of symptoms such as fatigue, dyspnoea, and what is commonly referred to as “brain fog” occurring three months or longer after infection with SARS-CoV-2.

The study, published in the JAMA Network Open, showed that the prevalence of long COVID conditions was equally high among people without a history of mild SARS-CoV-2 infection, suggesting contributions of other factors.

The prevalence of PCC six months after acute COVID was approximately 50 percent, but was equally high in a control group of comparable SARS-CoV-2-negative individuals (47 percent).

Acute COVID was not an independent risk factor for PCC, the researchers said, noting that low physical activity and loneliness were also associated with the outcome.