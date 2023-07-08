Cancer cases witness a rise in Jammu

Jammu, July 8: The recent data of Hospital Based Cancer Registry Jammu has shown that the cases of malignancies in Jammu district are on the rise.
In females, breast cancer is the most common malignancy followed by cervical cancer in Jammu District. The cancer of the oral cavity is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in India affecting the young and middle-aged population.
For cancer prevention, early detection and widespread public awareness remains an integral part as it plays a pivotal role in effectively treating and managing cancer.
To raise awareness about the importance of early detection and to promote the overall well-being of community, Preventive Oncology Unit of State Cancer Institute, GMC Jammu led by Dr Bhavna Langer, Associate Professor Department of Community Medicine and Nodal Officer Preventive Oncology Unit shall be organising multiple oral, breast and cervical cancer screening and awareness camps in 9 blocks and urban wards of Jammu district.
These camps shall be conducted on a fortnightly basis to provide easy access to preventive healthcare services with the primary goal of detecting potential precancerous conditions in their early stages and ultimately saving lives.
The screening camps will offer comprehensive screening and examination services, facilitated by a team of doctors. These camps shall be held in collaboration with the Department of Health services Jammu, National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases and National Tobacco Control Programme Jammu.
At these camps, along with the screening of the masses, healthcare facility assessment will also be done, and comprehensive training shall be imparted to the healthcare workers to equip them with the necessary skills to effectively screen for oral, breast and cervical cancer.
The healthcare workers will receive in-depth training on conducting thorough visual oral examination, clinical breast examination and visual inspection after application of acetic acid for cervical cancer screening and recognising warning signs and symptoms of these cancers.