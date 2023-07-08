Cancer cases witness a rise in Jammu

The screening camps will offer comprehensive screening and examination services, facilitated by a team of doctors. These camps shall be held in collaboration with the Department of Health services Jammu, National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases and National Tobacco Control Programme Jammu.

At these camps, along with the screening of the masses, healthcare facility assessment will also be done, and comprehensive training shall be imparted to the healthcare workers to equip them with the necessary skills to effectively screen for oral, breast and cervical cancer.

The healthcare workers will receive in-depth training on conducting thorough visual oral examination, clinical breast examination and visual inspection after application of acetic acid for cervical cancer screening and recognising warning signs and symptoms of these cancers.