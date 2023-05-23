Cancer diagnosis up by 11% in 2022: Data

J&K’s only Population Based Cancer Registry (PbCR) at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) which records the details of all the cancer patients in Kashmir, diagnosed at any facility is the most comprehensive estimate of Cancer burden here. As per the records of PbCR, in the year 2022, between January 2022 and December 2022, 5284 new patients were registered. These include patients diagnosed at private, as well as government hospitals across Kashmir. Slightly, more men than women were diagnosed with Cancers. Males constituted 54 percent of the people diagnosed with cancer in the year 2022, while females were a little higher than 45 percent.

Cancers of Gastrointestinal Tract (GI Tract) still afflict the most people in Kashmir. Cancers of Esophagus, Stomach, Colon, Gall Bladder and Rectum when put together form 28.3 percent of all cancers among men and 21.1 percent of Cancers among women. Stomach and Esophagus Cancers are very common in Kashmir among men and women both and have for long intrigues the healthcare professionals as these cancers are not as common in other parts of the country. GI tract Cancers have been inconclusively linked to contaminations in food, especially of fertilizers and pesticides, some micro-organisms, food habits and more.