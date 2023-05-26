Cancer patients suffer as GMC Anantnag lacks Radiotherapy facility

The cancer patients from the area have to travel to Srinagar and other hospitals to receive the Radiotherapy sessions. The Oncology department that was started in 2019 with the establishment of GMC is bereft of radiation equipments like Telecobalt and Linear Accelerator ( LINAC) machines, spurring hundreds of patients to seek treatment from other hospitals.

Moving to other hospitals not only increases their treatment cost, but also causes many hardships to the patients and their families. Samia, a resident of Anantnag and a class 12 student whose mother was diagnosed with cancer last year, had to shift, temporarily, their base to Srinagar to complete the radiotherapy sessions of her mother.