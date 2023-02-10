Cancer specialists from HCMCT Manipal Hospitals to examine patients in Srinagar

Explaining the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment Dr. Shubham Jain, said, “ Many people tend to ignore the initial symptoms that later become life-threatening. Cancer, if diagnosed at an early stage, can increase the chances of survival with a better quality of life and fewer morbidities. People must be aware of the early signs of this fatal disease like any lump or swelling, anywhere in the body, such as breast or neck, which is gradually increasing in size, and may or may not be painful, any ulcer which is not healing with medicines over time, or changing in color or size or bleeding to touch, unusual or excessive bleeding or discharge, recent change in bladder or bowel habits or eating habits and significant weight loss or excessive tiredness or persistent pain.”

“With this OPD, we not only aim to provide quality healthcare service for cancer patients but to also create awareness around early diagnosis among the people of Srinagar.” HCMCT Manipal Hospitals offers best in class treatment for cancer and has a holistic approach in treating the entire spectrum of cancers at all stages. The hospital is extremely adept at diagnosing the most difficult cases, staging the disease, treating with medications, radiotherapy, or operating with the most advanced technologies to combat cancers of all ages, including children, thanks to a dedicated team of experts.