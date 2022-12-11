Cardiology unit at GMC Baramulla to start functioning
Baramulla, Dec 11: The cardiology unit at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla will start functioning from Monday following the appointment of a cardiologist.
“A senior consultant in cardiology will join on Monday,” said Dr Ruby Reshi, Principal GMC Baramulla. ”One more cardiologist is likely to join soon. The total strength of cardiologists in GMC Baramulla will be now two,” she added .
With the appointment of cardiologist, the much needed demand of the residents of the north Kashmir will be addressed to a great extent.
The residents of north Kashmir have been demanding establishment of a complete unit of cardiology including a cath lab that will ensure performing of all tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease among the patients.
The Government Medical College Baramulla has emerged one of the premier institutes for last few years across north Kashmir. However, lack of key facilities like a cardiology unit was a matter of huge concern for the locals here.
The Government Medical College Baramulla receives scores of cardiology related cases on daily basis. Some of the critical cases like minor and major heart attacks are often referred to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.
Most of such cases which are serious in nature requires immediate medical intervention especially within an hour, also consider as ‘Golden Hour’. However, such patients often fail to receive immediate medical intervention especially in Golden hour which sometimes result in their death.
“There is immediate need of full fledged cardiology unit at GMC Baramulla which will cater cardiology related patients of entire north Kashmir,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a member of civil society. “Besides it will ease the patient rush to already burdened Srinagar hospitals,” added Ashraf.
The Principal GMC Baramulla and the newly appointed Medical Superintendent Associate hospital GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvez Masood said that the people of north Kashmir will soon see a full fledged unit of cardiology operational.
The Medical Superintendent associatef hospital GMC Baramulla said that the cardiology unit will offer all the facilities to the heart related patients besides all efforts are being taken to start the cath lab at the hospital so that patients no longer need to visit Srinagar hospitals.
“The proposal for the establishment of cath lab has been forwarded to the higher ups. We are looking to crave out space for the cath lab. Once the space is identified, the GMC will start cath lab which will be a big Leap in the journey of GMC Baramulla,” said Dr Parvez Masoodi.