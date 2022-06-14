Care and Respect for the Elderly: Health Aspect

What is Geriatrics and Gerontology?

Elderly people are very special and have special needs and requirements for their overall wellbeing. A branch of medicine that focuses on the unique needs of the ageing population is called as Geriatric Medicine or Geriatrics.

Just as the way pediatricians specialize in the health needs of children, geriatricians specialize in the health needs of elderly.

As far as Gerontology is concerned, it is the study of the process of ageing that includes the study of physical, mental, and social changes in humans as they age.