Central Team assesses work to make Srinagar district TB free

Srinagar: The Joint Supportive Supervision Mission (JSSM) Team from Central TB Division (CTD) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) led by Deputy Director General TB, Dr Alok Mathur, Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Meeting Hall Of the DC Office Complex.
The JSSM team which is on a 7-day visit to various Districts of Kashmir from July 17 to July 23 for monitoring, supervision and assessment of various activities under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP).
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, who is also the Chairman District TB Control Society welcomed the visiting team of Central TB Division MoH&FW on behalf of the District Administration Srinagar.
At the outset, the team discussed various issues regarding the implementation of NTEP activities in Srinagar District and the measures undertaken way forward to the elimination of TB from Srinagar District.
The DC stressed the all concerned to adopt best practices with innovative concepts and enhancing efforts in active case finding besides enhancing TB testing capacity among TB suspects. He also called for launching massive awareness regarding the programme to achieve goal of TB free Srinagar.
The DC emphasized on developing uniform mechanism to collect samples and transport them to laboratory within permissible time. He also stressed on capacity building of the staff to cope with any emergency.
The DC asked the officers to take action against such violators & clinical establishments who are not adhering the NTEP guidelines. He asked the CMO to conduct massive inspections of clinical establishments to check that all laid down procedures are followed in letter and spirit.
Earlier, Dr Alok Mathur apprised the Deputy Commissioner about their visit to Srinagar District and their observations & recommendation for achieving the National TB Elimination goal i.e TB Elimination 2025 through a PowerPoint presentation.
Dr Alok briefed DC about the key achievements & Good practices District TB Centre Srinagar has made in National TB programme.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jameel, District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr Tehjeena, senior health functionaries of District TB Centre and other concerned were present on the occasion.