Central Team assesses work to make Srinagar district TB free

Srinagar: The Joint Supportive Supervision Mission (JSSM) Team from Central TB Division (CTD) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) led by Deputy Director General TB, Dr Alok Mathur, Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Meeting Hall Of the DC Office Complex.

The JSSM team which is on a 7-day visit to various Districts of Kashmir from July 17 to July 23 for monitoring, supervision and assessment of various activities under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP).

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, who is also the Chairman District TB Control Society welcomed the visiting team of Central TB Division MoH&FW on behalf of the District Administration Srinagar.