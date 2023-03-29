CHECKING DRUG MENACE | Skill Development and Rehab Centre to be set-up in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Wednesday undertook a visit to Govt Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, Kathi Darwaza and Drug De-Addiction Centre at SMHS Hospital to oversee the facilities being provided to the victims of Drug Abuse.
During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Principal ITI, Bagh-i-Dilawar Khan, Anisa Parvez Principal ITI, Bemina, Dr Shafaqat Principal Govt. Polytechnic College, Imiyaz Ahmad, Gogji Bagh, Project Manager, JKPCC, Sajad Ahmad, Incharge Drug De-Addiction Centre, GMC Srinagar, Dr Yasir Rather , Medical Superintendent, Govt Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Aijaz, Nodal Officer, Dr Arshid and other concerned.
At new building of IMHANS (Govt Psychiatric diseases Hospital) , Kathi Darwaza, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed round of the Hospital and inspected various units of facilities including Indoor Patient Wards, Brain Stimulation Centre, Diagnostic Centres, Counselling Centre, Telemans Monitoring Cell, Clinical Psychology Lab etc and inspected the facilities being extended to the patients.
On the occasion, the DC was given first hand appraisal about the routine functioning of Hospital and treatment facilities being extended to the patients.
The DC also took stock of the measures being taken for development of Skill Development and Rehabilitation Centre for Youth affected from Drug addiction for their reintegration in society.
While inspecting the Centre being created in the Hospital, the DC asked concerned to prepare a DPR (Detailed Project Report) within 2 days for undertaking necessary additional infrastructure development works in the proposed Skill Development Centre for Rehabilitation of Youth affected from Drug Abuse.
The DC asked the concerned to take all required steps on the State of Art pattern to make all sections including Library, Computer Lab of Skill Development Centre functional and incorporate facilities like Interactive Touch Penal, Portable Mic System, other electronic gadgets etc at the Centre.
Similarly, the DC asked the members of District Skill Committee including Principals of ITI, Bagh-I-Dilawar Khan, ITI, Bemina and Polytechnic College Gogji Bagh to design some short skill development courses for youth affected from drug abuse so that they are imparted trainings relate to different market oriented trades which will enable the youth to get maximum skilling opportunities and enhanced job opportunities/ placement so that they earn their livelihood with dignity and honour.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also asked the JKPCC authorities to formally hand over the new hospital building to the management of Govt Psychiatric diseases Hospital with commitment that balance works of the project shall be completed in one month’s time.
Later, the DC also visited the Drug De-Addiction Centre at SMHS Hospital.