CHECKING DRUG MENACE | Skill Development and Rehab Centre to be set-up in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Wednesday undertook a visit to Govt Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, Kathi Darwaza and Drug De-Addiction Centre at SMHS Hospital to oversee the facilities being provided to the victims of Drug Abuse.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Principal ITI, Bagh-i-Dilawar Khan, Anisa Parvez Principal ITI, Bemina, Dr Shafaqat Principal Govt. Polytechnic College, Imiyaz Ahmad, Gogji Bagh, Project Manager, JKPCC, Sajad Ahmad, Incharge Drug De-Addiction Centre, GMC Srinagar, Dr Yasir Rather , Medical Superintendent, Govt Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Aijaz, Nodal Officer, Dr Arshid and other concerned.

At new building of IMHANS (Govt Psychiatric diseases Hospital) , Kathi Darwaza, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed round of the Hospital and inspected various units of facilities including Indoor Patient Wards, Brain Stimulation Centre, Diagnostic Centres, Counselling Centre, Telemans Monitoring Cell, Clinical Psychology Lab etc and inspected the facilities being extended to the patients.