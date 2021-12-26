Chemotherapy may not be needed to treat cancer: New research

The work of the team led by Yang Li, Professor of Cancer Biology at the Cleveland Clinic, and assisted by Munish Pandey, Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry, AU, has been published in the prestigious journal 'Oncogene by Nature'.

The research bears significance as the work promises a treatment using which the cancer patients will be saved from the side effects of chemo and radiation therapy.

After its successful experiment on rats, efforts are now being intensified to apply it on the human body.