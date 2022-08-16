Chest pain, diarrhoea more common in new Covid patients: Doctors

India on Tuesday reported 8,813 fresh Covid cases and 29 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. The national capital had reported 1,227 new infections and eight deaths on Monday.

While patients commonly complain of headache, fever, cough, cold, throat irritation and bodyache, they are also presenting newer symptoms now.

"The number of acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction (heart attack) is increasing in Covid positive patients. There are patients who report non-specific symptoms like chest pain, decreased urine output, diarrhoea and then turn out to be Covid positive," Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant, respiratory and sleep medicine at Aakash Healthcare, told IANS.

"A lot of patients with comorbidities like chronic kidney disease, stroke, hypertension are also contracting Covid and their pre-existing condition is worsening after getting infected with Covid," he added.

According to Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, respiratory medicine and pulmonology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Covid patients are also presenting "giddiness, extreme weakness and temporary loss of smell and taste".