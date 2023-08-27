Childhood inactivity leads to heart disease in young adults: Study

Washington: Hours of inactivity throughout childhood may lead to heart attacks and strokes later in life, according to a study presented at ESC Congress 2023.

According to the study, sedentary time accrued from childhood to early adulthood was associated with heart impairment, even in those with normal weights and blood pressure.

“All those hours of screen time in young people add up to a heavier heart, which we know from studies in adults raises the likelihood of heart attack and stroke,” said study author Dr Andrew Agbaje of the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, Finland.