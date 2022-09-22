Children Hospital Bemina to be made functional from Sept 26

Notably, work on the hospital was initially started in 2013 as per news agency KNO but the then chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed gave an extension in October 2015 and laid the foundation stone for a 500-bedded Mother and Child Hospital.

In 2019, the government accorded sanction to the conversion of the 200-bedded Maternity Hospital and the 300-bedded Paediatric Hospital into a full-fledged 500-bedded Children Hospital.