Children Hospital Bemina to be made functional from Sept 26

Srinagar, Sep 22: The much-awaited 500-bedded Children Hospital in Bemina on Srinagar outskirts will be made functional from September 26, officials said on Thursday.
An order issued by Medical Superintendent of the hospital, the pediatric facilities at the Sonwar where the Children Hospital was located will close at 10 am Monday when the Bemina hospital will start operations simultaneously.
Notably, work on the hospital was initially started in 2013 as per news agency KNO but the then chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed gave an extension in October 2015 and laid the foundation stone for a 500-bedded Mother and Child Hospital.
In 2019, the government accorded sanction to the conversion of the 200-bedded Maternity Hospital and the 300-bedded Paediatric Hospital into a full-fledged 500-bedded Children Hospital.
After missing several deadlines, the hospital was completed and OPD services started functioning in October last year.