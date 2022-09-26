Children's Hospital Bemina begins operations

Srinagar, Sep 26: The much awaited Children's Hospital Bemina started operations on Monday, much to the delight of people.
The 500-bedded hospital was thrown open by Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid along with HOD of the hospital, Dr Muzaffar Jan.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the occasion, Dr Jan said the new hospital will facilitate patients in terms of both space and facilities and will ease the staff as well.
Dr Jan said that besides routine OPDs and IPDs, they are also starting sub-specialties including Cardiology, Nephrology and Orthopedics at the hospital.
Attendants expressed delight at the shifting of the children's hospital. Azad Ahmad, an attendant said that the new facility is both spacious and boasts of high end equipment.
Another attendant Mushtaq Hussain too expressed satisfaction over the inauguration of the hospital adding that hygiene has been taken care of at the new building.