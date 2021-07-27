Clinical establishments, hospitals in J&K having 50 plus bed capacity asked to set up oxygen plants

Srinagar July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday directed clinical establishments and hospitals having more than 50 beds to establish an oxygen generation plant of appropriate capacity for patients in need.

A notification issued to this effect was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo while invoking clause (c) of section 2 read with section 12 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act 2010.

The directions come amid warning by medical experts over a possible 3rd COVID-19 wave, which might require an enhanced supply of medical oxygen like the 2nd wave.