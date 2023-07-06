CME on recurrent pregnancy loss organised at GMC Baramulla

Baramulla: The Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics under the leadership of Principal Government Medical College Baramulla, Professor Ruby Reshi organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) event focused on Recurrent Pregnancy Loss (RPL) and Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) at Government Medical College Baramulla on Thursday.
The purpose of the CME was to address the concerns surrounding these conditions for both patients and physicians, providing valuable insights into diagnosis and various treatment modalities. The speakers emphasised the importance of regular audits to promote normal vaginal delivery while ensuring the highest standards of care for all patients.
During the CME, Dr. Humaira Noor, the Head of the Department Gynaecology, shared several statistics, shedding light on the department's recent accomplishments. She said, in the past 20 days alone, the department conducted 254 normal deliveries, out of which 166 were primiparous cases. Besides, in the previous year, a total of 6,870 deliveries, including both cesarean sections and normal deliveries, were successfully performed.
The event witnessed active participation from gynaecologists from across the Baramulla district. On this occasion, Principal GMC Baramulla Professor Dr Rubi Reshi said that such knowledge-sharing sessions would become a regular feature in GMC Baramulla, so that healthcare professionals remain up-to-date with the latest advancements in their field.
“The aim of such events is to update the professionals with the latest development in the medical field. The GMC Baramulla receives critical patients from across north Kashmir, therefore, expectations and aspirations on this institution from the people of north Kashmir have multiplied,” said Professor Rubi Reshi.
On this occasion, the Medical Superintendent associated hospital, GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, praised the role of doctors in ensuring better healthcare for the patients of Baramulla and other districts of north Kashmir.
He also addressed the challenges faced by the department, in the wake of referrals from peripheral hospitals and Kupwara, which place a burden on the existing setup. He said despite these challenges, the blood center at GMC Baramulla remains fully updated and prepared for any eventuality.
“The CME on Recurrent Pregnancy Loss and Pelvic Inflammatory Disease served as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among gynecologists, paving the way for improved patient care and further advancements in the field of women's health. With the continued support of dedicated healthcare professionals and visionary leaders like Principal GMC Baramulla is poised to make even greater strides in the coming years,” said Dr Parvaiz Masoodi.