CMO Budgam attached for drawing excess arrears, dereliction of duty

Dr Tajamul was asked to change his attitude in the interest of the administration being a government servant meant for the public at large and patient care in particular.

“Whereas, the Administrative Department taking cognisance of the referred report of the inquiry committee requested this office to advise Dr Tajamul to remain patient for a public hearing and contribute to redressal of genuine grievance with utmost diligence vide letter dated October 28, 2020. Whereas, Dr Tajamul did not change his attitudinal tendencies but adapted his own ways,” reads an order.

Dr Tajamul had also directed BMO Nagam and BMO Khag not to entertain the transfer order dated September 27, 2022.

“Whereas, an explanation was served to him for non-compliance with the orders of this office in terms of communication No DHSK/Est-3/1-133/12749-55 dated September 27, 2022. Whereas, a reply was received in this office from Dr Tajamul which was found unsatisfactory,” reads an order.

Besides, the District Fund Office, Bandipora vide letter No CAO/DFO/BPR/2221 dated February 9, 2022, had said that Dr Tajamul while being posted as CMO Bandipora had fraudulently drawn excess 7th Pay Commission arrears to the tune of Rs 11.5 lakh and credited into his GP Fund account whereas only Rs 3.5 lacs were due to him.

As per the orders, a complaint was received in LG's Grievance Cell on the ground that he had drawn excess 7th Pay Commission arrears to the tune of Rs 5,03,227 and the same “has been forwarded to the directorate by the LG's Grievance Cell”.

“Recently, one more complaint against Dr Tajamul was received by the Administrative Department from the female staff of the medical profession and the same has been endorsed to this directorate by administrative report vide letter No HD-GazoGen/470/2022-02 dated September 1, 2022, for submitting a detailed report in the matter and the contents of the complaint reveal that he has not changed his attitudinal tendencies. Whereas, the CMO concerned has not changed his attitudinal tendencies, as a result of which the department has been defamed,” reads the order.