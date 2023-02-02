CMOs, MSs directed to adhere to PAC

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir on Thursday directed all Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents to collect photo-copies of at least one percent of prescriptions on random daily basis written by the government doctors in OPDs.
Besides that, they have been asked to adhere to the terms of reference for Prescription Audit Report (PAC).
The concerned hospitals heads have been asked to nominate one Nodal Officer for a District Hospital and for each Sub-District Hospital of their respective districts.
"Attention of all the Chief Medical Officers & Medical Superintendents of Kashmir Division is invited towards a circular issued by this Directorate Vide No: PS/DHSK/2022/8380-8457 Dated: 18-01-2022, (Copy enclosed), whereby it was enjoined upon to nominate one Nodal Officer for a District Hospital & for each Sub-District Hospital of their respective Districts, who shall collect Photo-copies of at least 1% (One percent) of prescriptions on random daily basis written by the government doctors in OPDs. Besides, shall also constitute a district level "Prescription Audit Committee" (PAC), comprising of doctors on administrative posts, excluding the consultants with the following terms of Reference," reads a circular, issued by DHSK.
As per the circular, the Nodal Officers shall be scrutinized by the Prescription Audit Committee, whether the Prescriptions are legibly written in the capital letters with name of the doctor, his/her signature and registration number. DHSK has also asked doctors to prescribe generic drugs and preference should be given to the drugs, which are available free in hospital supplies.
“Unnecessary diagnostic tests/procedures are prescribed & patients are referred to the private clinics/specialists without requirement, Drugs are prescribed in contravention to the provision of Drugs & Cosmetic Act & Regulations," reads an order.
The Prescription Audit Committee(s) have been asked to prepare and submit fortnightly report to this Directorate, Divisional level Prescription Audit committee, which stands already constituted and shall prepare a comprehensive monthly report along with their recommendations, highlighting actionable points that shall be submitted to the Administrative Department.
"However, it has been observed that the aforesaid circular instructions are not being complied by the Chief Medical Officers & Medical Superintendents, which has been viewed seriously. It is, therefore, again enjoined upon to adhere the instructions, The Medical Superintendent/Administrator of the concerned hospital shall be personally responsible for coordination and proper implementation of these circular instructions and shall submit a preliminary compliance report on this within a week's time positively from the date of issuance of this circular," the circular reads.
"If any Medical Superintendent/Administrator of the hospital found deviating from the instructions this time, disciplinary action shall be initiated against him/her without any further notice," It adds further.