CMOs, MSs directed to adhere to PAC

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir on Thursday directed all Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents to collect photo-copies of at least one percent of prescriptions on random daily basis written by the government doctors in OPDs.

Besides that, they have been asked to adhere to the terms of reference for Prescription Audit Report (PAC).

The concerned hospitals heads have been asked to nominate one Nodal Officer for a District Hospital and for each Sub-District Hospital of their respective districts.