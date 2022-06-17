Cochlear Implant Surgery restarted in GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Department of ENT Government Medical College Srinagar has restarted Cochlear Implant Surgery for hearing and speech impaired children.
In a statement, GMC said four Cochlear Implant surgeries were done on June 14 and 15 in the Department of ENT GMC Srinagar at SMHS Hospital Srinagar under the mentorship of Prof (Dr.) Alok Thakar, Head of the department of ENT, AIIMS, New Delhi.
Dr. Alok Thakar was here in connection with MOU signed between Director AIIMS and Principal GMC Srinagar for carrying forward the cochlear implant program smoothly in future.
“Pertinent to mention this surgery is being done for deaf and mute children preferably before 5 years of age for development of hearing and then speech to live a near-normal life. Cochlear Implant surgery incurs a huge cost on the part of the patient as the implant itself costs lakhs of rupees. Previously because of financial constraints and COVID-19 for 2 years, implants couldn’t be done. However as part of MOU by the Department of ENT GMC Srinagar this surgery is expected to benefit children with such disabilities in future,” the statement added.
“Furthermore, all facilities for rehabilitation of such children are there in ENT Department at SMHS Srinagar. Moreover children with poor financial background who are unable to afford implants will be registered under ADIPS-a scheme providing free implants for deaf and mute children below 5 years of age after fulfilling the requisite criteria .The Principal GMC, Prof.(Dr.) Samia Rashid has lauded the efforts of Prof Alok Thakar from AIIMS New Delhi and HOD ENT GMC Prof.(Dr) Manzoor Ahmad Latoo in this direction,” it added.