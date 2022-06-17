Cochlear Implant Surgery restarted in GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Department of ENT Government Medical College Srinagar has restarted Cochlear Implant Surgery for hearing and speech impaired children.

In a statement, GMC said four Cochlear Implant surgeries were done on June 14 and 15 in the Department of ENT GMC Srinagar at SMHS Hospital Srinagar under the mentorship of Prof (Dr.) Alok Thakar, Head of the department of ENT, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Dr. Alok Thakar was here in connection with MOU signed between Director AIIMS and Principal GMC Srinagar for carrying forward the cochlear implant program smoothly in future.