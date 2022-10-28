Committed to improve health delivery system in J&K: Advisor Bhatnagar

Bhatnagar made these remarks while addressing the two-day international workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology in Surgery and Medical Research at GMC Srinagar.

“We are in the process of establishing two AIIMS in J&K. Several new medical colleges have come up and we are coming up with two state-of-the art cancer institutes, Bone & Joint hospitals and paediatric hospitals,” Advisor said.

He also appreciated the medical fraternity of J&K for playing an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.