Committed to improve health delivery system in J&K: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar, Oct 28: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Friday said that the government is committed to improve the health delivery system as well as the medical education system in the Union Territory.
Bhatnagar made these remarks while addressing the two-day international workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology in Surgery and Medical Research at GMC Srinagar.
“We are in the process of establishing two AIIMS in J&K. Several new medical colleges have come up and we are coming up with two state-of-the art cancer institutes, Bone & Joint hospitals and paediatric hospitals,” Advisor said.
He also appreciated the medical fraternity of J&K for playing an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlighting the importance of Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology in Surgery and Medical Research, Advisor said that we are moving towards digitization of health records and that will improve the patient care in the UT.
“We can understand the role of Artificial Intelligence in today’s world. We are assisted by large computing systems, by large data networks and deep data analysis and this technology can be very helpful,” he said.
He also congratulated GMC Srinagar for organising a conference on this topic, which is the need of the hour.
During the conference international experts will present their lectures virtually and physically. Also, people who are associated with medical science, mathematics, and computer sciences were also present.