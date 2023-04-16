Complex kidney laparoscopic surgery performed at GMCH Rajouri

Rajouri: The first ever Laparoscopic Pyelolithotomy surgery has been performed on a patient at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri.

The surgery has been performed on a patient namely Mohd Rafiq resident of Dhar Sakri of Kotranka Rajouri.

The surgery has been performed for (left Kidney) Left-sided Pelvi Ureteric Junction (PUJ) Calculus of the patient by a team of doctors and health workers led by Dr Barinder Kumar Assistant Professor of Department of Surgery.

The other members of the team were Dr. Sohail Banday Associate Professor Department of Anesthesiology, Dr. Aamir Chowhan Senior Resident Surgery, Dr. Neelu DNB Anesthesia, OT Technician Shahid Bhat, and other supporting staff.