Complex kidney laparoscopic surgery performed at GMCH Rajouri

Rajouri: The first ever Laparoscopic Pyelolithotomy surgery has been performed on a patient at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri.
The surgery has been performed on a patient namely Mohd Rafiq resident of Dhar Sakri of Kotranka Rajouri.
The surgery has been performed for (left Kidney) Left-sided Pelvi Ureteric Junction (PUJ) Calculus of the patient by a team of doctors and health workers led by Dr Barinder Kumar Assistant Professor of Department of Surgery.
The other members of the team were Dr. Sohail Banday Associate Professor Department of Anesthesiology, Dr. Aamir Chowhan Senior Resident Surgery, Dr. Neelu DNB Anesthesia, OT Technician Shahid Bhat, and other supporting staff.
The patient has been discharged from the hospital today and is doing well. Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Mehmood Bajar said that “Trans Peritonial Laparoscopic Pyelolithotomy may be performed with proper results and negligible complications in skillful hands and it could be a suitable alternative to Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) for the treatment of large stones in selected cases, had less bleeding and higher stone-free rate.”
He said that the Department of Surgery GMCH Rajouri is conducting minimal access (laparoscopic) surgeries in cases of more than 75 percent of surgeries. The laparoscopic surgical approach generally causes less blood loss, less trauma, and small buttonhole incision and provides faster recovery with reduced hospitalization as compared to open surgery, he added.