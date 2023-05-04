Complex thyroid surgery conducted at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri

Rajouri: A team of doctors at Government Medical Colleges’ Associated Hospital in Rajouri conducted a complex and specialized surgery on a poor patient removing a large multinodular thyroid.
In an official statement, it has been informed that the surgery Near Total Thyroidectomy has been done on a sixteen-year-old patient. The surgery has been done by the Department of ENT of Government Medical College Rajouri with a large multinodular thyroid removed for the first time.
Hospital administration informed that the surgery has been done by joint efforts of the team of ENT Department and Anaesthesia under Aayushman Bharat Yojna under the overall supervision of Government Medical College Principal Dr. AS Bhatia and Medical Superintendent Dr. Mehmood H Bajar.
"Both Recurrent Laryngeal nerves and inferior parathyroid gland of the left side with arterial supply were preserved,” doctors said adding that the patient was so poor that the blood was also donated by the Speech Therapist of the ENT Department Sabeeha.
The surgery has been done by a team comprising Associate Professor ENT Dr. Vidushi Badial, Consultant Dr. Ajaz Malik, Senior Residents Dr. Rimjhim and Dr. Tariq, Anaesthetist Dr. Nahid, Anaesthesia Technician Mrs. Asia and OT Technicians Shahid, Sahil and Asif.