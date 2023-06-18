Complicated dental, facial trauma cases operated under PMJAY at GMCAH Rajouri

Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Mehmood H Bajar said that under the supervision of Principal Dr. AS Bhatia, a team of doctors headed by HOD Dentistry Dr. Satish Sharma and assisted by a team headed by HOD Anesthesia Dr. Suhail Banday performed complicated dental and facial trauma cases (Fractures) of the oral and maxillofacial facial region.

The patients were operated by Oral Surgeon Dr. Israr in the department of dentistry along with Dr. Usma Jabeen, Anesthetist. The surgeries performed on Sunday are of orbital (Eye bone Fracture case) of a young 11 year female road accident along with four fractures of face treated with ORIF Plating, said MS Dr. Mehmood H Bajar.