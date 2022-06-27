Considerable improvement in various health indicators in J&K: officials
Srinagar June 27: The J&K government on Monday said the UT has registered "considerable improvement in various health indicators including Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) during the last year".
As per the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2020-22, the IMR in J&K has decreased from 20 in the year 2019 to 17 in 2020.
"Trends of Child Mortality rates in UT of J&K. Such a huge drop in figures is a proof of the commitment of the LG Administration to deliver high quality Health services to its citizens, " he said.
The IMR is an important health indicator which shows number of deaths of children up to one year of age per 1000 live births.