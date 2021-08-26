Health

Consultant surgeon among six doctors found unauthorizedly absent at SDH Sopore

A report along with the daily attendance sheet by BMO Sopore has been submitted to DC Baramulla for information and further necessary action as desired.
GHULAM MUHAMMAD

Srinagar, Aug 25: Six doctors were found unauthorizedly absent from their duties at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore on Wednesday.

As per a letter shot by Tehsildar Sopore to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar, the former on his visit to SDH Sopore on Wednesday found Dr Mohammad Ashraf Consultant Surgeon, Dr Mohammad Sultan Medical Officer, Dr Mohammad Saleem Chesti, Dr Mudasir Nazir, Dr M Rafi and Dr Sheikh Dawood as unauthorizedly absent from their duties.

The surprise visit by Tehsildar Sopore was made over verbal directions by DC Baramulla in this regard.

Tehsildar Sopore has submitted a report along with the daily attendance sheet produced by the Block Medical Officer Sopore to the DC Baramulla for information and further necessary action as desired.

