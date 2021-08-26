Consultant surgeon among six doctors found unauthorizedly absent at SDH Sopore

As per a letter shot by Tehsildar Sopore to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar, the former on his visit to SDH Sopore on Wednesday found Dr Mohammad Ashraf Consultant Surgeon, Dr Mohammad Sultan Medical Officer, Dr Mohammad Saleem Chesti, Dr Mudasir Nazir, Dr M Rafi and Dr Sheikh Dawood as unauthorizedly absent from their duties.

The surprise visit by Tehsildar Sopore was made over verbal directions by DC Baramulla in this regard.

Tehsildar Sopore has submitted a report along with the daily attendance sheet produced by the Block Medical Officer Sopore to the DC Baramulla for information and further necessary action as desired.