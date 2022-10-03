Consuming refined grains may up risk of premature heart disease

Tehran: Higher intake of refined grain may increase the risk of premature coronary artery disease (PCAD), finds a new study.

The findings indicate that eating refined grains was associated with increased risk of premature heart disease and whole grains consumption with reduced risk.

“A diet that includes consuming a high amount of unhealthy and refined grains can be considered similar to consuming a diet containing a lot of unhealthy sugars and oils,” said author Mohammad Amin Khajavi Gaskarei from Isfahan University of Medical Sciences.

For the study, to be presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Middle East 2022 Together with the 13th Emirates Cardiac Society Congress, taking place in Dubai, UAE, October 7-9, 2022, the team involved 2,099 people with PCAD from hospitals with catheterization labs in different cities and ethnicities throughout Iran who underwent coronary angiography.