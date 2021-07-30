Coronavirus may reach various layers of human retina: Study

Sao Paulo, July 30: Brazilian researchers have found that SARS-CoV-2 viral particles may reach the various layers of the human retina and also could be associated with this infection's ocular clinical manifestations.

In the study, published in the JAMA Network, they presented the case of three patients -- 2 men and a woman -- who died of Covid-19. All patients were in the intensive care unit, received mechanical ventilation, and had severe pulmonary involvement by Covid-19. The age at death ranged from 69 to 78 years.



To detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the retina, the team conducted real-time reverse polymerase chain reaction and immunological methods.