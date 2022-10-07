Cough syrups case: Drug Controller urges ADCs to identify formulations from distribution channels in Kashmir

A communique by the Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir stated any action taken or seizures made may be shared with it for onward appraisal of higher-ups while stressing that the matter may be treated as most urgent, news agency KNO reported.

Notably, the WHO had issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Haryana based Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia.