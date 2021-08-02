Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant: ICMR

The study states: "The sera of individuals who were fully immunized (with 2 doses) didn't show significant fold-reduction in the NAb titer against Delta, Delta AY.1 and B.1.617.3."

Delta Plus is a mutated form of the Delta variant and was first discovered in India. It is characterised by increased transmissibility and spike protein mutations.

The study points that Delta variant with its characteristic spike protein mutations has mutated further into four sub-lineages with an additional mutations which are associated with higher transmission and probable immune escape.

Last week, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh informed parliament last week that 70 cases of the Delta Plus variant were found by INSACOG, a group of 28 laboratories involved in genome sequencing.