COVID-19: 1 dies, 84 test positive in J&K

Of the 84 COVID-19 positive cases, 20 were from the Kashmir division and 64 from the Jammu division, he said.

Providing district-wise breakup of positive cases, the official spokesman said that Jammu district reported 45 cases, Srinagar 18, Kathua 10, Udhampur five, Samba three, Ramban, Baramulla, and Kulgam one each while none of the other districts across J&K reported any fresh case.

He said that 67 persons who were infected with COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 20 from the Kashmir division and 47 from the Jammu division.

The spokesman said that J&K now has 494 active positive cases 191 in the Kashmir division and 403 in the Jammu division.