COVID-19 | 153 fresh cases reported in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 153 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number of active cases to 626.

As per the officials, of the 153 new cases, 91 were from Kashmir division and 62 from Jammu division. The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 626 including 347 from Kashmir division and 279 from Jammu division.

Of the new 97 cases, 28 cases were reported Jammu, 14 from Srinagar, 10 from Budgam, seven from Kulgam, six Samba, four each from Udhampur and Kishtwar, three each from Rajouri, Baramulla, Ganderbal, two each from Reasi and Pulwama besides one each from Kathua, Poonch and Bandipora. Also, the total number of deaths are 4788 including 2355 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

In addition, total number of recovered and discharged patients were 475179, 171831 from Jammu division and 303348 from Kashmir Valley.