Health
COVID-19 cases cross 4-lakh mark in J&K
Eight fresh deaths, 5,394 new cases.
Srinagar, Jan 24: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded the highest ever single-day spike of 5394 new COVID-19 cases- 3349 in Kashmir and 2045 in Jammu-even as four new deaths each were reported in Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,02,596 while the death toll jumped to 4,613-2,360 in Kashmir and 2,253 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 353374 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 3643 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 44,609-13,542 in Jammu and 31,067 in Kashmir.