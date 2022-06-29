COVID-19 cases on rise in J&K

Srinagar: The COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir are once again witnessing an upward trend.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that J&K reported 73 fresh cases of the deadly virus on Wednesday.
Of these 21 were from Kashmir and 52 from Jammu.
However, no fresh case has been reported from 13 districts across J&K.
Giving district-wise details of fresh COVID-19 cases, the spokesman said that the Jammu district reported 44 cases followed by 19 cases from Srinagar. Four cases were reported from Kathua while two cases each were reported from Poonch and Rajouri districts.
One each case was reported from Budgam and Bandipora districts.
Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A Koul asked people not to panic and said following Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) was critical to contain the further spread of the infection.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta stressed upon the health officers to take every measure to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in J&K.
He asked them to intensify the tracing, testing, and inoculation of precautionary doses to people, especially those with comorbid conditions. Meanwhile, 31 persons infected with COVID-19 recovered.
Of these 10 were from Kashmir and 21 from Jammu.
Now the total active cases across J&K is 447 - 131 in Kashmir and 316 in Jammu.