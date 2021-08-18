COVID-19 death toll in J&K touches 4,400 mark

As per data, 74 cases were reported in Kashmir and 26 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,682 while the death toll has reached 4,400.

A total of 3,18,157 have already recovered from the disease including the 132 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,125 active virus cases in J&K- 659 in Kashmir and 466 in Jammu.