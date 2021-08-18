COVID-19 death toll in J&K touches 4,400 mark

Srinagar Aug 18: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported 100 new COVID-19 cases while one fresh fatality has been reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 74 cases were reported in Kashmir and 26 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,682 while the death toll has reached 4,400.
A total of 3,18,157 have already recovered from the disease including the 132 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,125 active virus cases in J&K- 659 in Kashmir and 466 in Jammu.