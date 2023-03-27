COVID-19 | Doctors advise people to be cautious, follow CAB

Srinagar: Amid slight surge in COVID-19 cases in different parts of the country, Kashmir-based doctors advised people to remain cautious and follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

As per the doctors, the COVID-19 cases in Kashmir are very less compared to the other parts of the country.

“J&K is still in a safe zone,” they said.

According to the official data accessed by Greater Kashmir, from March 15 to March 27, over 82 COVID-19 cases were registered in Srinagar district hospitals, which are under Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK). At Chest Disease (CD) Hospital, Srinagar three COVID-19 cases were registered while over 100 cases of patients infected with Influenza virus were registered in the last three months.