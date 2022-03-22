Covid-19 infection increases risk of Type 2 diabetes: Study

The study, published in the journal Diabetologia, showed that patients with Covid-19 developed Type 2 diabetes more frequently than people with acute upper respiratory tract infections (AURI), which are also frequently caused by viruses.

The relative risk of developing Type 2 diabetes was 28 per cent higher in the Covid-19 group than in the AURI group, according to a team of researchers from the German Diabetes Center (DDZ), German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and IQVIA (Frankfurt).

Previous studies have shown that the human pancreas can also be a target of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid. Following an infection, reduced numbers of insulin secretory granules in beta cells and impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion have been observed.

In addition, after Covid-19 disease, some patients developed insulin resistance and had elevated blood glucose levels although they had no previous history of diabetes. SARS-CoV-2 infection may lead to a strong release of pro-inflammatory signalling substances (cytokines). Activation of the immune system may persist for months after a SARS-CoV-2 infection and impair insulin effectiveness (muscle, fat cells, liver).